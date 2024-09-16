Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Dancer and cheerleader Emily Gold, who competed with her Los Osos High School dance team on the latest season of America’s Got Talent, has died in an apparent suicide. She was 17.

Gold was found dead on Friday (September 13). The San Bernadino Coroner’s Office confirmed to People her death was a suicide.

The Independent has contacted the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department for further comment.

A $50,000 GoFundMe campaign has since been launched by a woman named Jeanette Fierro in support of the Gold Family.

“With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away,” the page states. “As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses.”

Gold’s death comes just weeks after she and her high school dance troupe wowed the America’s Got Talent judging panel, making it through auditions.

They made it to the show’s quarterfinal round before they were eliminated from the competition in the episode that aired on August 14.

Although they were eliminated, judge Simon Cowell gave their energetic performance a standing ovation.

“It was absolutely brilliant,” he praised. “What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship.”

Cowell said: “It reminded me of seeing the High School Musical movie and thinking every kid should go to a school like that.”

Speaking to People the day before her team’s elimination episode aired, Gold said: “When I’m performing, I’m really thinking about all the corrections because we get corrections up until five minutes before we go on stage. So to really just think about all those so that we apply them is my biggest priority on stage.”

She added that while “it’s definitely tough to balance” school and competing on AGT, “we make it happen.”

Gold was a senior at Los Osos High School, where she served as the varsity dance captain.

“It is with such a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind, and loving Emily Gold, Senior and Varsity Dance Captain,” her dance team wrote in a post shared on Instagram.

“Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart. She will be remembered as a leader, role model, friend, and sister to her teammates.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.