Postal service van runs over and kills 84-year-old man who went outside to check his mail

A postal service van ran over and killed an elderly man when he went outside to check his mail, police say.

James Hofler, an 84-year-old Navy veteran from North Carolina, was crossing the street to check his mailbox when he was struck by a USPS mail delivery truck, The News & Observer reported, citing a police press release.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said Amy Hudler, 53, who was operating the “Mercedes-Benz mail carrier vehicle owned by the United States Postal Service,” backed into Hofler.

Hudler called emergency services and stayed at the scene, police said.

open image in gallery A postal service van ran over and killed James Hofler, an 84-year-old from North Carolina, when he went outside to check his mail, police say ( Rouse Mortuary Service & Crematory )

It happened on a Monday afternoon, May 19, in Kill Devil Hills, a town on the Outer Banks. Holfer was taken to two hospitals before he died from his injuries three days later on May 22.

Hudler has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The Independent has reached out to the Postal Service for comment.