Former Race Across The World star dies in car crash aged 24

Former Race Across The World contestant Sam Gardiner has died in a car crash.

The 24-year-old was driving a white Volkswagen Golf R estate on the A34 near Manchester on Monday night when his car left the road and rolled before landing on its side, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was the only person in the car and he was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries on Thursday, his family said in a statement.

Mr Gardiner competed in the global travel competition’s second series with his mother in 2020, who said she was devastated by his death.

The landscape gardener had been working on an isolated estate on the west coast of Scotland and was home in Manchester for a family gathering.

open image in gallery The 24-year-old was driving on the A34 near Manchester on Monday night when his car left the road and rolled before landing on its side ( Family Handout/PA Wire )

In a statement, his mother Jo, and his father Andrew, said they were “devastated by the loss” of their son in a tragic accident.

“Sam left us far too soon,” they said, adding that while words could never fully express the “light, joy and energy” he brought into their lives, they would cherish the memories that made him so special.

Described as “loyal, funny and fiercely protective,” Sam was deeply loved by his family as a son, brother and nephew, they said.

“He did Race Across The World in 2019, which opened his eyes to the wonder of adventure and travel,” his parents added.

“He was willing to go wherever the trail might lead and he touched everyone he met on the road. He found great happiness working as a landscape gardener on the west coast of Scotland.

“Sam brought warmth, laughter and a smattering of chaos wherever he went. He leaves behind a huge hole in our hearts.

“We will miss him endlessly, but we’ll also remember him with smiles, tall tales and a depth of love that will never fade.”

A spokesperson for Race Across The World said: “We are all deeply saddened to hear the tragic news about Sam.

“Everyone who worked with him and indeed everyone who watched Sam could see just how precious and transformative the trip was for both him and his mum, Jo.

“Sam embraced the seven-week trip with an energy, love and a determination that saw the pair enjoy adventures across Mexico to Argentina, making audiences fall in love with them and their special bond as a result.

“Since filming, both Sam and Jo have been an integral part of the Race Across The World cast family and on behalf of us all from the BBC, production and the rest of the cast, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to his parents, Andrew and Jo; his brothers, William and Charlie; his step mum Justine; his family and friends.”