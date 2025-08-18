Two Utah police officers shot dead and third is hurt after responding to domestic call

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suspect is in custody after two police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Utah Sunday night.

A sheriff’s deputy and a police dog were also shot as they arrived to help at a neighborhood in Tremonton. They were wounded and, according to police, the deputy was released from the hospital Monday and the dog was hospitalized in fair condition, authorities said.

The suspect, who has not been named, was taken into custody after bystanders persuaded him to drop the gun, authorities said Monday.

“These officers are definitely heroes,” Police Chief Cade Reyes in neighboring Brigham City said at a news conference Monday morning, according to the Associated Press.

open image in gallery The suspect was taken into custody after bystanders persuaded him to drop the gun, authorities said ( KTVX )

An officer with the Tremonton-Garland Police Department responded to the area near North Park Elementary School around 9:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 hang-up calls.

The cop was talking to someone at the home when a man, believed to be a resident of the home, came out with a gun, police said in a news release.

“The male opened fire on the officer, striking and killing the officer,” the news release said. A second officer from the department who responded “was immediately fired upon by the same male suspect” and was killed.

The suspect is in custody at the Box Elder County Jail on charges of aggravated murder. The names of the officers and the suspect have not been released.

“Tragedies like these rock an entire community, state and even nation,” police said. “These officers and their families served theirs every day, and they will forever be remembered as heroes. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tremonton Garland Police Department, Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, and the families of those involved.”