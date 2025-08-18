Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

3 officers injured in a Utah shooting and a man is taken into custody

Authorities say three police officers have been injured in a shooting in Tremonton, Utah, and a man is in custody

Via AP news wire
Monday 18 August 2025 06:53 EDT

Three police officers were injured in a shooting in a northern Utah city and a man was taken into custody, police said.

The officers were responding to a disturbance call late Sunday in a neighborhood in Tremonton. The extent of their injuries and their conditions weren't immediately known.

“Upon arrival, they immediately began taking fire,” Police Detective Crystal Beck of neighboring Brigham City told reporters. “They requested additional units. And then stopped answering their radio.”

Beck said once additional police arrived, "they were able to locate the subject of the shooting and take him into custody.”

Beck said she did not have the man's name. She said there was no threat to the public.

Tremonton, which has about 10,000 people, is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in