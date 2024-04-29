‘Numerous’ law enforcement officers have been shot in North Carolina ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Several law enforcement officers were shot in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday afternoon.

“Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation in the 5000 block of Galway Drive,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The US Marshals Task Force, made up of officers from multiple agencies, was “conducting an investigation in the area ...when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject,” police said.

Officials have yet to release the number of victims or information on a suspect.

Multiple victims have been transported to nearby hospitals and gunfiire continues on scene.

