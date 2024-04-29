‘Numerous’ law enforcement officers shot in ‘active’ SWAT situation in North Carolina: Live updates
The US Marshals were conducting an investigation when the gunfire started
Several law enforcement officers were shot in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday afternoon.
“Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation in the 5000 block of Galway Drive,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.
The US Marshals Task Force, made up of officers from multiple agencies, was “conducting an investigation in the area ...when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject,” police said.
Officials have yet to release the number of victims or information on a suspect.
Multiple victims have been transported to nearby hospitals and gunfiire continues on scene.
Deputy US Marshal killed: report
Local outlet WSOC-TV 9 reports a Deputy US Marshal was killed in the Charlotte, North Carolina shooting.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has yet to publicly announce the death.
North Carolina politicians address shooting
North Carolina’s governor is monitoring the unfolding shooting in the town of Charlotte.
“I am in contact with law enforcement concerning the tragic shooting in the Charlotte area, and we have offered state resources to help,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper wrote on X.
Meanwhile, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said he and his wife are “praying” for residents’ safety.
“An attack in Charlotte on our brave law enforcement officers who swore an oath to protect and serve us all,” Mr Tillis wrote on X.
Police warn residents to stay away from scene
As an “active situation” unfolds between US law enforcement and an unknown shooter, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is warning residents to stay away from the scene.
Multiple officers struck by gunfire in active shooting situation in Charlotte
Thirty minutes after the initial report, police wrote that the US Marshals Task Force, made up of officers from multiple agencies, “was conducting an investigation in the area …when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject.”