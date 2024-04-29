Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714418226

‘Numerous’ law enforcement officers shot in ‘active’ SWAT situation in North Carolina: Live updates

The US Marshals were conducting an investigation when the gunfire started

Katie Hawkinson
Monday 29 April 2024 20:17
‘Numerous’ law enforcement officers have been shot in North Carolina
‘Numerous’ law enforcement officers have been shot in North Carolina (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Several law enforcement officers were shot in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday afternoon.

“Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation in the 5000 block of Galway Drive,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The US Marshals Task Force, made up of officers from multiple agencies, was “conducting an investigation in the area ...when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject,” police said.

Officials have yet to release the number of victims or information on a suspect.

Multiple victims have been transported to nearby hospitals and gunfiire continues on scene.

1714418226

Deputy US Marshal killed: report

Local outlet WSOC-TV 9 reports a Deputy US Marshal was killed in the Charlotte, North Carolina shooting.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has yet to publicly announce the death.

The US Marshals Task Force, made up of officers from multiple agencies, “was conducting an investigation in the area …when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject,” police said on Monday afternoon.

Katie Hawkinson29 April 2024 20:17
1714417781

North Carolina politicians address shooting

North Carolina’s governor is monitoring the unfolding shooting in the town of Charlotte.

“I am in contact with law enforcement concerning the tragic shooting in the Charlotte area, and we have offered state resources to help,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper wrote on X.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said he and his wife are “praying” for residents’ safety.

“An attack in Charlotte on our brave law enforcement officers who swore an oath to protect and serve us all,” Mr Tillis wrote on X.

Several law enforcement officers have been shot and transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A SWAT team is on the scene of the “active situation,” officials said.

Katie Hawkinson29 April 2024 20:09
1714417416

Police warn residents to stay away from scene

As an “active situation” unfolds between US law enforcement and an unknown shooter, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is warning residents to stay away from the scene.

Multiple law enforcement officers have been transported to a nearby hospital after being shot, and a SWAT team is currently on the scene.

Katie Hawkinson29 April 2024 20:03
1714417267

Multiple officers struck by gunfire in active shooting situation in Charlotte

‘Multiple’ law enforcement officers were shot in Charlotte, North Carolina after an incident erupted, authorities said.

“Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation in the 5000 block of Galway Drive,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Monday afternoon.

Police are urging people to avoid the area. “Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport,”authorities noted.

Thirty minutes after the initial report, police wrote that the US Marshals Task Force, made up of officers from multiple agencies, “was conducting an investigation in the area …when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject.”

Kelly Rissman29 April 2024 20:01

