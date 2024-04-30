Charlotte shooting latest: All officers involved identified as suspect is named as Terry Clark Hughes Jr
Officers were shot at as they served a fugitive arrest warrant at a house in North Carolina
Four officers were killed and four others injured in a gun battle as they served a fugitive arrest warrant at a house in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Terry Clark Hughes Jr, 39, opened fire on officers as they approached his home on Monday trying to serve him warrants. He was wanted for possession of a firearm by felon and felony flee to elude out of Lincoln County, North Carolina.
Hughes was fatally shot during the exchange.
Two others found in the home “are fully cooperating” with the investigation and are not considered suspects, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings said.
Three of the slain officers were members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force: North Carolina Department of Adult Correction’s Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott and Deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks.
CMPD officer and six-year veteran Joshua Eyer was also killed in the tragedy.
CMPD Chief Jennings said authorites are “not ruling out the possibility that someone else was firing as well” from the home, where an AR-15, a 40-calibre handgun and more than “500 rounds of projectiles and casings” were recovered.
Of the four officers injured, three have been discharged from the hospital while the fourth is in stable condition.
What we know about the two others inside the home
“Two females that were inside the residence were brought in to be interviewed by detectives,” CMPD wrote on X.
Chief Jennings said at Tuesday’s press conference that one was 17 years old and the other was “a little older.” He declined to comment on their relationship to Terry Clark Hughes Jr, who was fatally shot yesterday.
The police chief said authorities weren’t ruling out possibility of arrest, but confirmed they have not been charged with any crime.
He also said that there is a possibility that there was a “second shooter” in the home.
That theory seems to have emerged because Hughes was shooting from upstairs, but shots were fired “down at the officers both front and back,” potentially indicating that there was more than one shooter.
GoFundMe page surpasses $40,000
A GoFundMe campaign was launched after eight officers were caught in a devastating incident on Monday.
Four were killed and four others were injured.
The fundraiser aims to “provide support for those affected, offering a beacon of hope amidst the darkness of this tragedy.” Less than a day after the tragedy, it has earned more than $43,000.
“As the community reels from this senseless act of violence, thoughts and prayers pour out for the wounded officers and their families,” the fundraiser says.
“As the investigation unfolds and the names of the fallen are confirmed, the community stands together in solidarity, determined to honor the bravery of those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.”
Who was Terry Clark Hughes Jr?
Hughes was fatally shot by police after he allegedly opened fire on a group of law enfrocement officers who were attempting to serve him active warrants at his home on Monday, April 29.
The 39-year-old was wanted for Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Felony Flee to Elude out of Lincoln County, North Carolina, police wrote.
He was 5 ft 9in tall and weighed 180 pounds, according to his arrest records.
Hughes had an extensive criminal history, most of which pertained to drug crimes.
At a Tuesday press conference, when asked about whether Hughes should have been on the streets, given his criminal record, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said: “I know this individual did serve a significant amount of time in jail and had been released, but I can give you hundreds of examples of people that I feel like should not be out preying upon his citizens…Our system is not completely where it needs to be.”
CMPD’s tribute to fallen officer Joshua Eyers
WATCH: 4 officers killed in Charlotte, 8 shot: The latest
Officers’ body armor could not withstand the AR-15 shots
Chief Jennings said at Tuesday’s press conference that “traditional body armor for police officers cannot withstand a rifle round.”
An AR-15 rifle and a 40-calibre handgun were recovered from the house.
He added that “officers were at a disadvantage because the individual” was at an elevated level.
The second shooter theory revisited
At Tuesday’s press conference, CMPD Chief Jennings addressed the possibility of a second shooter at the residence where Terry Clark Hughes, Jr was fatally shot as law enforcement officers were trying to serve him a warrant.
Mr Jennings said he was “not ruling out the possibility that someone else was firing as well.”
As the officers approached the house, Hughes was shooting from upstairs “down at the officers both front and back,” which officers thought and was an indication that there was more than one shooter.
He noted that two others — one girl, 17, and another woman who was “a little older” — were also in the home “voluntarily.” While he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of arrest, the chief confirmed the pair have not been charged with any crime.
There was no indication that “anyone had succumb” as a result of friendly fire, the police chief said.
WATCH: Mayor Vi Lyles addresses media regarding deadly shooting in east Charlotte
North Carolina Governor makes remarks at press conference
“North Carolina lost four heroes and saw four other heroes wounded,” Gov Roy Cooper said.
“We are grateful for their bravery and courage,” he said of the fallen officers.
He promised to continue to provide state resources in the aftermath of the tragedy.
Fourth slain officer identified
Deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks was named as the fourth slain officer. He was a member of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, which is made up of 16 agencies in the state.
At a Tuesday press conference, Director of US Marshal Service Ron Davis called the slain US Marshal a “hero.”
He said Weeks was 48 years old, and leaves behind his wife and four children.