Four officers were killed and four others injured in a gun battle as they served a fugitive arrest warrant at a house in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Terry Clark Hughes Jr, 39, opened fire on officers as they approached his home on Monday trying to serve him warrants. He was wanted for possession of a firearm by felon and felony flee to elude out of Lincoln County, North Carolina.

Hughes was fatally shot during the exchange.

Two others found in the home “are fully cooperating” with the investigation and are not considered suspects, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings said.

Three of the slain officers were members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force: North Carolina Department of Adult Correction’s Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott and Deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks.

CMPD officer and six-year veteran Joshua Eyer was also killed in the tragedy.

CMPD Chief Jennings said authorites are “not ruling out the possibility that someone else was firing as well” from the home, where an AR-15, a 40-calibre handgun and more than “500 rounds of projectiles and casings” were recovered.

Of the four officers injured, three have been discharged from the hospital while the fourth is in stable condition.

