Four people were killed by an alleged street racer who lost control of their car during a police chase in Ybor City, Florida.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, police spotted two vehicles racing, according to Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaws and Tampa Fox 35. Officers began tracking the alleged racers, one of which eventually drove on I-275 Southbound, where the Florida Highway Patrol joined the chase.

The authorities chased the vehicle to Nebraska Avenue and Palm Avenue, where the officers attempted a pit maneuver, but were unable to stop the car.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol said during a press conference that troopers stopped the chase once the driver entered Ybor City,

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Silas Sampson, allegedly then sped down 7th Avenue before crashing into a group of 15 people congregating outside a bar named Bradley's.

The patio area outside of Bradley's on 7th in Ybor City, Florida. An alleged street racer who was being pursued by police lost control of his car and crashed into 15 people outside of the bar, killing four. ( Google Maps )

Three of the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth victim died at a nearby hospital, according to Fox35 Orlando. Eleven other people at the scene were injured by the crash, including one person in critical condition, according to ABC 7.

All of the victims are adults.

Sampson, who is originally from Denver, was arrested at the scene.

"This morning we had a tragic incident where at least four victims senselessly lost their lives and eleven others were injured as a result of a careless, reckless driver," Bercaw told reporters after the incident.

He said that Sampson will be charged with vehicular homicide, and that the Florida Highway Patrol is committed to seeking justice for those killed in the crash.

NBC 8 reports that Sampson was cited for speeding in Hillborough County, Florida, less than two months ago. According to the complaint, Sampson was allegedly driving at 99 miles per hour on Interstate 75, where the speed limit is 70 miles per hour.

The highway patrol is leading the investigation and said in a statement on Saturday that more charges may be on the way for Sampson.