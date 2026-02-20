The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Security video has captured the moment brazen thieves tunneled through a collectibles store’s wall in California and stole $180,000 worth of Pokémon cards, police say.

DOWE Collectibles in North Orange County was ransacked early Wednesday morning by four suspects looking to get their hands on the popular trading cards from the mammoth Japanese media franchise, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The suspected thieves first broke into a neighboring business, police said.

They then used a sledgehammer to break through the connecting wall and entered the collectibles store through the hole, according to authorities.

open image in gallery Security footage has captured the moment brazen thieves tunneled through a collectibles store’s wall in California and stole $180,000 worth of Pokémon cards, police say ( DOWE Collectibles via Instagram )

Video of the heist was obtained by The Independent and first reported by local outlet KTLA. The store's security cameras appear to show a suspect using a sledgehammer to break into glass cases mounted on walls filled with Pokémon cards.

Another suspect appeared to hastily grab the cards and put them in a garbage bag.

open image in gallery The suspected thieves first broke into a neighboring business and then used a sledgehammer to break through the connecting wall and enter the collectibles store, according to police and security video ( DOWE Collectibles via Instagram )

The store’s glass counters also appeared to be raided, according to the video. The suspects then fled the store in a dark-colored sedan.

Duy Pham, the store’s owner, told KTLA that he called police as soon as his phone alerted him to the break-in.

open image in gallery The video appears to show one of the suspects using a sledgehammer to break into glass cases mounted on the walls of DOWE Collectibles that were filled with Pokémon cards ( DOWE Collectibles via Instagram )

“I clicked on the footage and saw guys coming through the hole,” Pham said. “My heart was pounding.”

Pham said the suspects didn’t target the store’s electronics, adding, “They were here for the cards.”

open image in gallery The store’s glass counters also appeared to be raided, according to the video ( DOWE Collectibles via Instagram )

The store owner said the suspected thieves stole more than 500 cards in a matter of minutes. Some of those cards were worth thousands of dollars each, according to Pham.

In an Instagram post announcing the theft, DOWE Collectibles said its store was “broken into for the second time.”

open image in gallery The suspects then fled the store in a dark-colored sedan, the video appears to show ( DOWE Collectibles via Instagram )

“To those responsible, sooner or later, you will be held accountable,” the post read.

Anaheim police are yet to catch the suspects as of Friday afternoon, but tell The Independent they are following up on some leads.

The Pokémon franchise has soared in popularity since Nintendo released the first Pokémon video games, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green, in Japan in 1996.

A 1st edition 1999 Pokémon card of the famed character Charizard is going for just under $600,000 on eBay. It was in 49 buyers’ carts Friday afternoon.