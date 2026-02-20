Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set for re-release — how you can buy now

Video Player Placeholder
Want to Catch Them All? Here's the Top Pokémon Games to Play
  • Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version are set to be released on Nintendo Switch as Nintendo celebrates 30 years of Pokémon.
  • These classic remakes of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green will be available for download from the Nintendo eShop; players can pre-order the games for £16.99 in UK or $19.99 in the US.
  • The games will launch after the Pokémon Presents event concludes on Friday, 27 February, at 14:00 UTC.
  • Originally released for Game Boy Advance in 2004, the Switch versions will feature updated graphics, the original story, and the Sevii Islands.
  • Players will be able to trade Pokémon and engage in battles using local communication.

