✕ Close West Philadelphia sheriff update on shooting after multiple injured at Eid event

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three individuals were shot and five have been arrested after gunfire broke out at a Ramadan event in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, prompting police to flock to the scene.

A 15-year-old was shot by a police officer, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said, adding that the teen is now in stable condition.

Authorities also said that one of their police patrol wagons accidentally struck a child.

The incident occurred around 2.30pm during an event where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the holiday near Wyalusing Avenue in Philadelphia, Fox29 reports.

The police commissioner said that they have seized four guns from those five arrests.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting; Mr Bethel said he believed two groups exchanged gunfire.

A witness described the harrowing events to WPVI before lamenting the prevelance of gun violence: “You can’t even have a celebration without having to worry about somebody getting shot.”

Congressman Dwight Evans, who represents West Philadelphia, said in a tweet: “Gun violence is never acceptable, but to see it victimize people who gathered for a Ramadan event or any religious event is especially heartbreaking.”

“We must all continue working for change, because thoughts & prayers are not enough,” he added.