Philadelphia shooting live updates: Gunfire at Ramadan festival leaves three shot and five arrested
Five individuals have been arrested, authorities said
Three individuals were shot and five have been arrested after gunfire broke out at a Ramadan event in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, prompting police to flock to the scene.
A 15-year-old was shot by a police officer, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said, adding that the teen is now in stable condition.
Authorities also said that one of their police patrol wagons accidentally struck a child.
The incident occurred around 2.30pm during an event where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the holiday near Wyalusing Avenue in Philadelphia, Fox29 reports.
The police commissioner said that they have seized four guns from those five arrests.
It’s unclear what prompted the shooting; Mr Bethel said he believed two groups exchanged gunfire.
A witness described the harrowing events to WPVI before lamenting the prevelance of gun violence: “You can’t even have a celebration without having to worry about somebody getting shot.”
Congressman Dwight Evans, who represents West Philadelphia, said in a tweet: “Gun violence is never acceptable, but to see it victimize people who gathered for a Ramadan event or any religious event is especially heartbreaking.”
“We must all continue working for change, because thoughts & prayers are not enough,” he added.
Gun safety groups condemn today’s shooting
Muslims worldwide are marking Eid today – here’s everything to know about the celebration
Eid al-Fitr has been celebrated around the world on 10 April this year.
Here’s what you need to know about the Islamic religious celebration:
Man who claims to be shooting victim’s father condemns Philadelphia violence
One of the men shot during the incident in Philadelphia on Wednesday was identified by a family member as Nhashon Tawfiq Richards. He was shot in the stomach according to police.
Corey Taylor told NBC10 that he was Richard’s father and that his son was responsive and undergoing surgery.
“I’m tired of all the violence and the nonsense that’s going on. We can do better as a people, as all Homo sapiens, human beings,” Mr Taylor told the outlet.
“That we need to do better, love one another and we all can live in prosperity, peace and harmony and stop hating one another. Over what someone else got or dislike over a female or some type of hood affiliation or whatever. It’s stupid. And it’s nonsense. People’s lives are priceless.
“Appreciate and value your life. I love my son. I love my children. I love society. Anyone can get their life together. Anyone can.”
‘Whoever did this can’t even blame the devil'
Witness Zania Weatherford told the Associated Press that due to the beliefs associated with the Eid celebrations, the perpetrator of the shooting “can’t even blame the devil”.
Ms Weatherford, had just gone to her car for a moment during the event when she heard the gunfire and saw people running across the street. She called relatives at the event to make sure they were safe.
“Last year, someone set off firecrackers and scared everyone,” Mr Weatherford told the Associated Press.
“This is just a celebration of life for God to forgive us for our sins. There’s one month that God chains the devil down, so whoever did this can’t even blame the devil.”
What happened at the Philadelphia shooting?
At least three people have been shot and five have been arrested, after a shooting occurred at an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia, according to city police.
Local sources said the incident occurred during a festival where around 1,000 people had gathered to celebrate the holiday near Wyalusing Avenue in Philadelphia. Officers were already at the event “writing tickets” for nearby cars when gunshots were heard, police commissioner Kevin Bethel said.
Gunfire had erupted in “two factions” within the park, Mr Bethel said, noting that they heard 30 shots fired.
An officer then “engaged” a 15-year-old male who had a weapon. The police officer fired, striking the teen in the shoulder and the leg.
A 22-year-old male was also shot in the stomach though he is believed to have been struck in the initial gunfire exchange. Another juvenile was also shot in the hands.
WATCH: Witness to Eid shooting describes chaotic scene
A celebration ‘shattered’ by gun violence, Pennsylvania governor says
What is Eid al-Fitr?
Eid al-Fitr is being celebrated by Muslims across the world on Wednesday to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
The day is filled with spending time with family, sharing unique dishes, giving gifts and charity and praying with your community.
Many Muslims will dress up in new clothes for the occasion, and some countries will decorate their streets in honour of the celebrations.
After a month of fasting, the day gives Muslims the chance to thank Allah for the strength and support they received through Ramadan.
What we know about the three individuals who were shot
- One was a 22-year-old male who was shot in the stomach.
- One juvenile — a 15-year-old male — was shot in the shoulder and the leg by a police officer. He is in stable condition.
- Another juvenile was shot in the hands.
‘It was crazy’: Witness recounts moment gunfire broke out
A witness who said her family member was shot in the stomach said they were at the festival celebrating when they heard shots rings out around 2.30pm local time.
“Everyone just started running and scattering around,” the witness told CNN affiliate WPVI. “You heard babies crying, people crying, people on the ground. It was crazy.”
“You can’t even have a celebration without having to worry about somebody getting shot,” the witness said.
