A 45-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday in Philadelphia after being pistol-whipped during a brawl that police say began as a dispute over a snow-cleared parking spot.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, near Lehigh Avenue, as residents continued to dig out from the recent winter storm.

According to police, the argument escalated into a fight between the 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old man. Investigators say additional people became involved as the confrontation intensified.

During the altercation, police say the older man produced a knife, while the younger man pulled out a legally owned handgun. Both men reportedly put their weapons down and continued fighting. Then, a 36-year-old woman allegedly grabbed the gun from a vehicle, hit the victim in the head with it, and fired a shot into the ground.

No other injuries were reported, and all involved are in custody as the investigation continues with no charges filed as of Thursday.

Two men in Philadelphia reportedly set their weapons aside and fought fighting over a snow-cleared parking spot before a woman allegedly hit the one of them in the head with a gun ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted the police for comment.

None of the names of the people involved have been released.

Saving snow-cleared parking spots with cones, chairs or other items, a popular effort known to locals as “savesies,” is illegal in Philadelphia, police said Thursday. Doing so can lead to traffic violations or even serious criminal charges.

Sgt. Eric Gripp told 6 Action News that disputes over parking have led to tragic outcomes in the past, citing recent incidents, including a shattered windshield in West Philadelphia and threats reported by residents.

"We're all under a lot of stress right now. The snow certainly isn't helping. But just remember, this might be an opportunity to meet some of your neighbors and help each other out. And this is just not worth fighting over," Gripp added, reminding residents that they do not own street parking spots near their homes.