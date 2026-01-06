The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Chaos erupted at the Happiest Place on Earth last week when a dispute, reportedly over cutting in line, turned violent inside Disneyland, leaving a father injured during a fight at one of the park’s most popular attractions.

The incident occurred at the Indiana Jones Adventure ride, when one group tried to pass another while in the line, Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department told the Los Angeles Times.

“Someone took exception to that,” Sutter said.

Despite bystanders attempting to intervene, the attacker reportedly landed several blows.

Police said the suspect fled Disneyland and was still at large Monday, but investigators have strong leads and believe he is a Southern California resident.

open image in gallery The victim reportedly did not fight back as another man allegedly punched him when confronted about cutting the line at the Indiana Jones Adventure ride in Disneyland ( Wikimedia/@Contributor19 )

“There are two sides to every story, so we need to hear from him (and) what happened from his point of view,” Sutter told the LA Times.

The Independent has contacted the Anaheim Police Department and Disneyland representatives for comment.

According to Reddit user ImaginaryBag, who said they witnessed the incident, the confrontation quickly escalated into a physical fight that lasted about 30 seconds.

Witnesses said the suspect briefly backed away before returning to deliver a final sucker punch that caused the victim to bleed, then fled the area with his family, KTLA reports.

Another user, identified as Wittwitbarista, who claimed she is the wife of the unidentified victim, disputed claims that her husband cut in line.

She said he instead confronted a group of four to six people who admitted to cutting, but allegedly said they did not care.

“He’s a solid rule follower, and knows Disney line rules,” Wittwitbarista wrote. “We’ve been going there for years and we do everything we can to follow their rules to keep going and enjoy our time there.”

Wittwitbarista shared a photo of his face and said Disneyland first aid staff treated his injuries, including a large facial gash that required stitches.

open image in gallery The suspect, who left Disneyland after the altercation, still remained at large Monday ( Wikimedia/@SayCheese! )

“He refused to hit back (which took a lot of discipline) because he didn’t want the rest of the family get kicked or us blacklisted,” the woman wrote.

“My teen got videos of the guy hitting my hubby. The security and CM took care of my kids while I left with my hubby as he got checked out and got a wicked scar with serious dad lore,” she added.

Wittwitbarista said the family intends to press charges against the suspect once police identify him.

The Disneyland fight was the second Indiana Jones–related incident that day, after a 400-pound inflatable boulder rolled off its track at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and injured an employee during a stunt show.