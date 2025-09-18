The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The shooter who killed three police officers and wounded two others in rural Pennsylvania has been named after reportedly attacking them as they tried to serve him with a warrant.

Matthew James Ruth, 24, has been identified as the suspected shooter in Wednesday’s attack in the farming community of North Codorus Township, roughly 115 miles west of Philadelphia, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Officers were preparing to serve a warrant on the domestic callout in York County when Ruth, reportedly dressed in camouflage, pulled a gun on them from a nearby cornfield, an official said. Ruth was killed by the police.

Officials have yet to name the fallen officers and the two who are fighting for their lives in the hospital but are due to give updates at a Thursday press conference.

Here’s what we know so far about the case and the suspect:

open image in gallery Officers were preparing to serve a warrant on the domestic callout in York County, Pennsylvania when Matthew Ruth, reportedly dressed in camouflage, pulled a gun on them from a nearby cornfield, an official said. ( AP )

Shooter ‘stalked the home of ex-girlfriend’ night before attack on officers - affidavit

The violence broke out when the five police officers went to serve Ruth with a warrant Wednesday afternoon as part of a “domestic-related” investigation, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris said.

“They were there to follow up on an investigation that began yesterday,” Paris said.

On Tuesday night, officers were called to a home in the area after a woman reported a man on her property dressed in camouflage, later identified as Ruth, looking in with binoculars, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the York Daily Record.

After looking at trailcam footage, officers saw that Ruth “had an AR-15 style rifle slung across the chest while looking into the residence.”

Officers spent several hours trying to find Ruth, but couldn’t locate him, the documents said.

While at the scene, investigators spoke with the resident’s daughter who told them that her pick-up truck was set on fire on August 20, according to the affidavit. An investigation found the fire was set intentionally and the daughter told authorities she believed the culprit may be Ruth, her ex-boyfriend.

Ruth was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor stalking, misdemeanor prowling at nighttime and summary criminal trespass.

Neighbors describe their panic after hearing 30 gunshots

open image in gallery The violence broke out when the five police officers went to serve Ruth with a warrant Wednesday afternoon as part of a “domestic-related” investigation ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Neighbors shared their panic as they heard gunshots ringing out from near a cornfield shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Witness Dave Miller said that his heart “was pounding” as he heard at least 30 gunshots ring out.

“I looked at all the tall corn next to me and thought, well, if they didn’t get him, he’s on the run and he could come through the cornfield,” Miller said.

He told CNN affiliate WGAL that the gunfire “wasn’t a quick ordeal.”

Resident Dirk Anderson said he was in his shop when he heard “quite a few” shots from across the street, following by cops and the helicopter arriving.

Gov. Josh Shapiro leads tributes to fallen officers

The identities of the slain and wounded police officers have not been revealed. Four of the police officers were with the Northern York Regional Police Department, while the fifth was a York County sheriff's deputy.

Northern York County Regional Police Department said yesterday’s violence was a “dark and heartbreaking day” in a Thursday statement.

“We are devastated by the loss of three of our officers and continue to pray for the recovery of a fourth who remains hospitalized,” it read.

open image in gallery Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro led tributes to the officers as he condemned the violence at a news conference after meeting the families of the casualties ( Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania )

After speaking earlier that day at an event promoting the progress in Pennsylvania’s reduction in gun violence, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro was leading the tributes to the officers at WellSpan York Hospital after meeting the families of the casualties.

“This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day,” he said. “Even through their grief, each family I met with in York today told me how proud they are of their loved ones who put on the uniform and run toward danger to keep us safe. This kind of violence is not OK, we need to do better as a society.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi called the violence against police “a scourge on our society.”

Hours after the shooting, people in the local community held American flags to salute a procession of emergency vehicles traveling to the coroner’s office.

open image in gallery People held American flags to salute a procession of emergency vehicles to the coroner’s office after the fatal shooting of three Pennsylvania police officers. ( AP )

Violence was one of the deadliest days for police in the state this century

Wednesday’s violence marked one of the deadliest days for Pennsylvania police this century.

In 2009, three Pittsburgh officers responding to a domestic disturbance were ambushed and shot to death by a man in a bulletproof vest.

Another officer in the York County area was killed in February, when a man armed with a pistol and zip ties entered a hospital's intensive care unit and took staff members hostage before a shootout that left both the man and an officer dead.

The Associated Press contributed reporting