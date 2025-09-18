Three police officers shot dead and two wounded in rural Pennsylvania

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three police officers were killed and two wounded in a shooting in southern Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

The incident in rural York County occurred as officers followed up on a domestic inquiry from Tuesday. Police confirmed the shooter was killed.

Hours later, community members held American flags, saluting a procession of emergency vehicles to the coroner’s office.

Gov. Josh Shapiro condemned the violence at a news conference and said it was a tragic loss of life. Attorney General Pamela Bondi called the violence against police “a scourge on our society.”

It was one of the deadliest days for Pennsylvania police this century. In 2009 three Pittsburgh officers responding to a domestic disturbance were ambushed and shot to death by a man in a bulletproof vest.

Police departments across the region expressed condolences on social media. People were leaving flowers at the headquarters of the Northern York Regional Police Department.

open image in gallery Firefighters attach an American flag to a firetruck before a procession after multiple police officers were shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Spring Grove, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The investigation into the shooting will cover multiple locations in York County, state police said in a statement.

The shooting erupted in the area of North Codorus Township, about 115 miles (185 km) west of Philadelphia, not far from Maryland, authorities said.

Dirk Anderson heard “quite a few” shots from his home across the street from the shooting, he said. He saw a helicopter and police arrive.

The emergency response unfolded on a rural road in south-central Pennsylvania. Some 30 police vehicles blocked off roads bordered by a barn, a goat farm and soybean and corn fields.

open image in gallery People salute as an ambulance drives past during a procession Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Spring Grove, Pa., after multiple police officers were shot and killed. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ( AP )

The two injured officers were in critical but stable condition at York Hospital, authorities said.

Authorities did not identify the shooter, the officers or which police department they belonged to, or describe how they were shot, citing the investigation.

Family members of those killed were grieving but proud of their loved ones, said Shapiro.

Another officer in the area was killed in February, when a man armed with a pistol and zip ties entered a hospital’s intensive care unit and took staff members hostage before a shootout that left both the man and an officer dead.