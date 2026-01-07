The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Pennsylvania police are searching for at least two masked suspects believed to have looted a Lululemon store overnight.

At least two masked men broke into a Lululemon in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police told NBC 10 Philadelphia. Ardmore, a suburb of Philadelphia, is home to about 14,000 people.

The suspected thieves used a sledgehammer to break the glass on the store’s front door, according to police.

Once they gained access, the masked individuals grabbed handfuls of merchandise, security footage shows. The men went in and out of the store several times, grabbing handfuls of items that included coats, vests and shirts from the men’s section, police told local outlet WPVI.

open image in gallery Surveillance footage shows at least two masked men breaking into a Pennsylvania Lululemon, police say ( ABC 6/Lower Merion Police Department )

"This is taking it to another level," Lower Merion Police Superintendent Andy Block told WPVI.

The suspects then loaded the merchandise into a U-Haul truck. Their truck was last seen at the intersection of Bryn Mawr Avenue and Woodbine Avenue, just a few miles from the store, police said.

The entire incident lasted about five minutes, which Block said is longer than usual for this type of burglary.

“Usually, it is because in a smash-and-grab situation they want to get in and get out before they're identified or anybody's notified on it," Block told CBS Philadelphia.

Block told WPVI the store is a popular target for robbers, given that many of its items cost more than $100. Now, he expects the alleged thieves have sold or exchanged the items.

"They're using it on the market, maybe they're exchanging it for drugs, or they're selling it on the black market. It's a highly sought-after item," he told WPVI.

open image in gallery Thieves took off with handfuls of merchandise from a Pennsylvania Lululemon, according to police ( AFP via Getty Images )

Even though police say Lululemon is a popular target, Lt. Michael Keenan of the Lower Merion Police Department still called the incident “out of character.”

"This is an out of character, out of type incident where we don’t normally see people smashing windows in the middle of the night. But, certainly this is something that is distinct," Keenan told NBC 10 Philadelphia.

The store still opened Tuesday, with a banner covering the smashed glass on the door, according to Fox 29. Gina Picciano, a general manager at a restaurant across the street, said it was a frightening incident.

"I walked out here with my bartender and we looked, and it’s scary that it’s happening right across the way from us,” Picciano told Fox 29.

The same store was previously robbed in May 2024. Thieves stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise during that incident, NBC 10 Philadelphia reports.

The Independent has contacted the Lower Merion Police Department and Lululemon for comment.