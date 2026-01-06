Shapiro enters re-election year with Pennsylvania campaign record of $30 million
The governor’s performance in the 2022 election has significantly elevated his profile within the Democratic Party
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has established a new campaign finance record for the state, accumulating $30 million as he seeks a second term this autumn, his campaign confirmed on Tuesday.
The Democratic governor’s commanding performance in the 2022 election has significantly elevated his profile within the party, positioning him as a potential contender for the White House in 2028, particularly as Pennsylvania solidifies its status as a pivotal presidential battleground state.
Shapiro, 52, is widely expected to face Stacy Garrity, the state’s twice-elected treasurer and the Republican Party’s endorsed candidate, in the general election. Garrity’s campaign fundraising details had not yet been reported as of Tuesday, with the state’s filing deadline set for January 31.
The governor is not anticipated to encounter any serious challenge in the primary election on May 19. The deadline for submitting paperwork to appear on the primary ballot is March 10.
Shapiro's $30 million dwarfs the previous state record for a candidate heading into an election year. He set the previous record, reporting $13.4 million at the start of 2022. Shapiro went on to smash the state campaign spending record that year, reporting that he spent more than $70 million on the race.
