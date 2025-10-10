The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A pair of fortune tellers in Pennsylvania stole more than $600,000 from clients claiming they would cure them of a curse or protect them from harm in exchange for cash and luxury goods, police allege.

“These defendants, through their con scheme, preyed on people who were looking for help, guidance and hope, exploiting them for financial gain,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement. “They are now going to be held accountable for their actions.”

Gina Marie Marks, 52, of Huntingdon Valley, and Steve Nicklas, 40, of Jenkintown, were arrested on Tuesday and have been charged with felonies including theft by deception and receiving stolen property, as well as fortune telling. Pennsylvania is among a group of U.S. states where fortune telling is illegal.

Between September 2022 and August 2023, the accused fortune tellers allegedly told one client she was the target of a curse that was stopping her from finding love and happiness, convincing her the spell would destroy her marriage, business, and family.

During this period, the pair demanded money, jewelry, clothing, gift cards, and concert tickets they said would help “cleanse” her of the curse, items that were never returned, police said.

open image in gallery Gina Marie Marks, 52, of Huntingdon Valley and Steve Nicklas, 40, of Jenkintown, allegedly stole from clients and claimed that luxury items would help protect them from a curse and reputational harm ( Montgomery County District Attorney's Office )

All told, they stole $595,959 from the first victim, police said.

During a second scheme, lasting from June 2023 to February 2024, Marks and Nicklas allegedly demanded photos and personal details from a woman as part of a ritual, claiming she would face reputational damage and personal repercussions if she didn’t follow their instructions.

The psychics allegedly demanded money and a Chanel purse as well.

They stole $18,000 from this victim, police said.

open image in gallery Pennsylvania is among a group of U.S. states where fortune telling is illegal ( Getty )

"Mr. Nicklas denies any involvement in this alleged scheme and maintains his complete innocence," an attorney for one of the defendants told NBC Philadelphia. "We intend to challenge the accusations vigorously in court, where the facts—not assumptions or headlines—will speak for themselves. I urge the public and the media to withhold judgment and respect the presumption of innocence that every person is entitled to under the law."

The Independent has contacted Jenkintown Psychic Visions, where the alleged scams took place, for comment.

Both defendants have been released on bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for October 20.