Long Island astrologer arrested over $62,000 fortune telling scam

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Long Island astrologer is facing grand larceny and fortune telling charges after allegedly trying to scam an elderly woman out of more than $60,000.

Nassau County police arrested Hemanth Kumar Muneppa, 33, on Thursday in Hicksville. They say he charged a 68-year-old woman $20,000 for fortune-telling services on July 3.

When she returned days later for additional services at Anjana Ji on South Broadway, which advertises astrology and “evil spirit removal” according to CBS, Muneppa demanded another $42,000 and drove her to a nearby bank to withdraw it.

Bank staff became suspicious and called the authorities. Muneppa was arrested in the parking lot without incident. His arrangement is set for Friday in Hempstead.

The Independent has contacted Anjana Ji for comment.

open image in gallery Hemanth Kumar Muneppa, 33, was arrested after allegedly driving a client to a bank to withdraw $42,000 for astrology services. ( Nassau County Police )

Nassau County Police are also urging any other potential victims to come forward by calling 516‑573‑6200.

Under New York law, conducting fortune‑telling services for payment is illegal unless done solely for entertainment or amusement. Accepting money in exchange for “telling fortunes,” “exorcising evil spirits,” or providing occult advice is classified as a class B misdemeanor.