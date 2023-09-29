‘I’m sorry, I cannot stop,’ pastor arrested for child porn tells FBI

A Long Island pastor charged with the production of child pornography reportedly apologised to federal agents following his arrest, telling them “I’m sorry, I cannot stop.”

Father-of-three Jose Saez Jr was detained on Thursday following an online tip received by the FBI about an individual being sexually active with minor children.

Agents from the bureau’s Long Island Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant at Saez Jr’s home in Brentwood, New York, and said they found multiple child-porn videos on his mobile phone.

He was arrested and charged with the production of child pornography.

Police sources told The Messenger that upon his arrest Saez Jr told agents, “I’m sorry, I cannot stop.”

James Smith, assistant director in charge of FBI New York said that Saez Jr’s alleged crimes were “even more concerning” given his position as a local faith leader.

“The production of child pornography is one of the most horrendous crimes we deal with in our society,” Mr Smith said in a statement.

“It is even more concerning when the crime is allegedly committed by a leader in a local house of worship.

“The FBI is committed to protecting our children and working with our law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend predators who carry out these appalling crimes.”

Saez Jr is a pastor at Brentwood’s Iglesia Cristiana Alumbrando El Camino Church, the FBI said.