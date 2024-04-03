Diddy’s record label fires back at lawsuits as 1999 shooting victim speaks out: Updates
Diddy’s homes in LA and Miami were raided on 25 March in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation
The record label named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually abuse has fired back at the allegations against the label and its executives.
Attorneys for UMG Recordings and its Motown Records division sent a letter to a federal judge seeking their dismissal from the lawsuit.
This comes as a victim of the infamous 1999 Club New York shooting spoke out to reveal the extreme lengths she will go to prove that Diddy was her attacker.
Natania Reuben was shot in the face that night. She told NewsNation that she’d allow doctors to remove the pieces of a bullet still embedded in her head to get to the bottom of the truth. Diddy was acquitted of all charges after a 2001 trial.
Diddy’s past is back in the spotlight after his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents on 25 March, in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy has described the actions of agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force” and insisted he is innocent of any wrongdoing.
In an explosive lawsuit filed just one month before federal agents raided Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes, a music producer named several industry giants — and even British royalty — in court filings, Katie Hawkinson reports
ICYMI: Diddy posted on social media for first time since federal raids
Sean “Diddy” Combs has posted on social media for the first time since the raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles.
On 25 March, his mansions were raided by federal agents from US Homeland Security in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy described the actions of agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force” and insisted he is innocent of any wrongdoing.
Diddy took to Instagram for the first time since the raids on Sunday, sharing a series of photos of his toddler daughter.
“HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love,” he captioned the post.
The rapper made no mention of the current firestorm.
ICYMI: Here are all the allegations made against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
All the allegations made against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Federal agents with US Homeland Security raided two of the rapper’s houses in Los Angeles and Miami as he faces a string of accusations, reports Andrea Cavallier
NYC club shooting victim reveals she’ll go to extreme lengths to prove Diddy shot her
A woman who was injured in a nightclub shooting says she’ll go to extreme lengths to prove that rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was her attacker.
Natania Reuben was at Club New York in Manhattan, New York in December 1999 when a shooting broke out, injuring three people. Ms Reuben was shot in the face — and now she tells NewsNation she’d allow doctors to remove the pieces of a bullet still embedded in her head to prove Diddy shot her.
“If I didn’t suffer, I’m willing to have a doctor remove a part of the nine-millimetre bullet in my face so that they can use it as evidence if need be for this trial, and it may cost me my life,” Ms Reuben told the media outlet.
Read on:
NYC club shooting victim reveals she’ll go to extreme lengths to prove Diddy shot her
A 1999 shooting that resulted in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest could come under new scrutiny after a bombshell lawsuit filed by a music producer against the rapper in February
Universal Music Group fires back at producer’s Diddy sexual assault lawsuit
Lawyers acting for record label giant Universal Music Group are pushing for their clients to be dismissed from the case brought by producer Rodney Jones, who has accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual abuse.
The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in New York in February, and accuses the music mogul of repeated instances of unsolicited groping and sexual touching. It also claims that Jones was made to work in a bathroom while Diddy showered and walked around naked, and that he was forced to sleep with sex workers.
Diddy’s lawyer branded the events described in the suit as “pure fiction” and said his team had “overwhelming, indisputable proof” that Jones’s claims “are complete lies”.
Read more from Roisin O’Connor
Universal Music Group fires back at producer’s Diddy sexual assault lawsuit
Diddy has been the subject of multiple allegations in recent months, with record label UMG named in a lawsuit by producer Rodney Jones
ICYMI: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs spotted in Florida over Easter weekend
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been reportedly spotted several times in south Florida during the Easter weekend, despite a major raid on his exclusive Star Island mansion just days before.
Combs was seen interacting with fans at the Pura Vida restaurant near First Street and Washington Avenue on Friday and riding a bicycle near his property.
Earlier on Friday, he was reportedly spotted at a Top Golf location in Sweetwater.
On Monday his properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security. Combs described the actions of HSI agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force”.
Actress-Model Daphne Joy and Rapper Yung Miami named in lawsuit against Diddy
Last month, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones published a bombshell lawsuit accusing rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and his associates of sexual assault.
The producer, who worked for Combs between September 2022 and November 2023, named several notable people in his lawsuit, including fellow musicians, British royalty and members of Diddy’s staff. In response, Diddy’s lawyer has claimed Mr Jones’ lawsuit engages “reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not” occur.
Daphne Joy and Yung Miami are named as alleged “sex workers” that Mr Jones says Diddy paid a “monthly fee” and forced him to solicit.
In an Instagram statement, Ms Joy called Mr Jones’ claims “100% false” and accused him of “character assassination.” Meanwhile, Yung Miami seemed to deny the claims as well, responding to a post on X implying she would do anything “for $250k.”
“Something the internet made up and yall ran with it,” the rapper said on X.
Ms Joy dated Curtis Jackson III, also known as 50 Cent, from 2011 to 2012. The actress and model also had a child with the rapper.
“I didn’t know you was a sex worker, [eye emojis] you little sex worker. LOL Yo this s*** is a movie,” 50 Cent wrote on social media after Mr Jones filed the lawsuit. He did not address Ms Joy directly in his statement.
Mr Jones also alleges that Yung Miami’s “cousin, and or assistant,” sexually assaulted him on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.