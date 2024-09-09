Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



An Oregon nurse who went missing just days after she tied the knot in Hawaii was found dead in her apartment on Friday — and now, her neighbor has been charged with her murder.

Melissa Jubane, 32, was reported missing after not showing up for her shift at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland on September 4, “raising concerns among her coworkers, friends, and family,” the Beaverton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

A wellness check was conducted at her home in Beaverton, but officers couldn’t find her, calling her absence and lack of communication “unusual and alarming.”

Three days later, Jubane’s body was found and her neighbor, Bryce Johnathan Schubert, 27, was arrested and charged with her murder, police said.

Police have not released details about where her remains were found or the relationship, if any, between Schubert and Jubane.

“This is an active investigation. While we acknowledge the significant community interest and concern, we must withhold further details to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” the Beaverton Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The department also offered its “heartfelt gratitude to the community members who have assisted with the search for Melissa.”

While Jubane was a nurse at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Schubert had been “briefly employed” as a Providence Portland Medical Center nurse from September 2022 to October 2023, a spokesperson for Providence told KOIN 6 News. He was not employed at Providence St. Vincent with Jubane, the spokesperson said.

Jubane’s tragic death comes just days after she married her husband Bryan Llantero in Hawaii on August 26.

The couple met at Mokuleia Beach a decade ago and have been traveling back and forth to Kalihi to see each other over the course of their years-long relationship, according to news outlet KHON2.

After their wedding celebrations, the newlyweds returned to the Pacific Northwest on September 1 and spent Labor Day together, Llantero’s mother Imelda told the outlet.

At the time of Jubane’s disappearance, she had been staying at her apartment while her husband stayed with her family in Bremerton, Washington.

“There was no Melissa,” Imelda said about her daughter-in-law who never reported for her shift on September 4. “Her bag, wallet, and keys are missing, and her car is still parked in the parking garage.”

The last time Llantero heard from his new bride was around 6 a.m. the same morning. His mother said her son and their entire family are devastated over the loss.

“I miss her,” Imelda said. “I’m so happy Bryan met her, I told Bryan to always love her. They were happy, very happy.”

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help Jubane’s family with funeral expenses. It has raised $72,860 as of Monday morning.

“Melissa was not only a loving daughter, friend, and community member, but also a dedicated nurse who cared deeply for her family, friends, and patients,” the campaign read.

“She touched countless lives with her kindness, compassion, and selflessness.”