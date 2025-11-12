The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An elderly man in Columbus, Ohio, has been charged with premeditated aggravated murder after allegedly killing his wife on Sunday, claiming he was driven to the act by a sextortion threat.

James Hill, 76, of Upper Arlington, told police he felt he had no choice but to stab his wife, Mary Kathleen Hill, 64, and then himself after a woman he met on a dating app threatened to release their nude photos unless he paid her $15,000 in Apple gift cards, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet states that Hill couldn’t locate any of the guns he had previously hidden in their home, so he used a kitchen knife to stab his wife.

Hill also reportedly attempted to stab the couple’s dog, but it ran away.

Before calling 911 around 2:30 p.m., Hill deleted photos and documents from his computer, then stabbed himself in the chest in an attempt to take his own life, he told police.

open image in gallery James Hill, 76, of Ohio said told police that he killed his wife and tried to kill himself after a dating app sextortion demand of $15,000 ( Getty/iStock )

He only provided his address and requested police and emergency medical assistance in his 911 call before hanging up.

His arraignment, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed as he remains hospitalized.

