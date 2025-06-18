Sextortion scam warning to students as building society sees ‘growing trend’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Students are being warned of the risks of blackmail scams, where criminals may threaten to share explicit images or personal information they hold about their victim.

One in six (17%) students who took part in a survey for Nationwide Building Society said they have shared intimate images of themselves.

The society warned some people could be putting themselves at risk of “sextortion” – a type of blackmail where criminals threaten to share sexual images.

Nationwide said that over the past year, its fraud team has seen a growing trend of blackmail scams, with younger generations being targeted on social media platforms.

Some 26% of students surveyed also said that they have shared private information.

More than a quarter (28%) of students who took part in the survey research said have been scammed in some way and half (50%) worry about falling victim to fraud.

Annya Burskys, head of fraud operations at Nationwide, said: “Blackmail scams are often linked to romance scams and are particularly harrowing for victims. Sadly, we have seen a rise in this type of activity.

“Scammers specialise in developing relationships with their victims, often over time, making them feel comfortable and special. They often share explicit images or personal information first, so the victim feels comfortable or under pressure to reciprocate.

“Once they have the private images or information that’s when they strike.

“They will suddenly switch, demand money and threaten to send the photos or information to friends, family and work colleagues. It’s heartbreaking.

“It’s vital you think carefully before you share anything private and report any form of blackmail or intimidation immediately to police, family, friends, or your bank or building society.”

The survey also indicated that one in six students (17%) are exposed to suspect content such as scams at least once week, including fake goods being offered, fraudsters impersonating parents, money mule scams, investment scams, rogue traders and tenancy and rental deposit scams, as well as blackmail scams.

Nationwide has a “scamchecker” service encouraging people to contact it if they have doubts about a payment they are being asked to make.

While students are aware of being targeted by scams, they are also concerned about their family and friends falling victim.

Six in 10 (62%) worry about parents, grandparents and elderly relatives being scammed and three-quarters (75%) are concerned about vulnerable people.

More than half of (52%) of students said they rely on parents and grandparents for advice on finance matters and 58% rely on university or college advice.

Nationwide commissioned Censuswide to survey 2,000 students across the UK in May for the research.