An Ohio lawyer once called in bomb threats to delay court dates. Now, he’s been accused of murdering a client

A former Ohio divorce attorney with an alleged controversial past has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the 2013 fatal stabbing of his client.

Years after Aliza Sherman, 53, was fatally stabbed outside a Cleveland law office on March 24, 2013, police arrested her former attorney, Gregory Moore, 51, in Texas on May 2, 2025.

Prosecutors claim Moore killed Sherman, a fertility nurse and mother of four, to avoid trying her divorce case in court, which was set for the day after her murder.

While it is unknown why Moore allegedly wanted to delay the trial, he reportedly had a history of doing so with other clients.

Moore tried to delay court dates in 2012 by faking illnesses, staging a car crash, and making bomb threats to courthouses, prosecutors said. He was later jailed for six months in 2017 for the bomb threats and lying to police in the Sherman case.

open image in gallery Gregory Moore, 51, allegedly killed Aliza Sherman, 53, to avoid going to court. ( Williamson County )

Moore now faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, and murder stemming from Sherman’s death.

Security footage on the day of Sherman’s murder captured a hooded man running from the scene outside the Stafford Law Company office building. Police say Sherman was stabbed 10 times from behind by “Moore or an unnamed conspirator.”

Moore texted Sherman to meet him at his law office, though he had no intention of showing up, according to an affidavit, the New York Times reports.

Instead, he allegedly disabled his phone’s Verizon connection to avoid cell-tower tracking and used a mobile hotspot to send messages, keeping her waiting outside.

After the attack, Moore reconnected his phone to the Verizon network and texted and called Sherman to appear uninformed of her death, the outlet reports.

open image in gallery Aliza Sherman, 53, was allegedly murdered by her divorce attorney in 2013 ( News5Cleveland )

The next day, his employee allegedly tried to cancel the mobile hotspot and deleted a voicemail from Sherman, while 21 minutes of building surveillance footage went missing.

Jon Paul Rion, Moore’s lawyer, said his client intended to fight the charges and that he had “much to say in his own defense.”

“It appears to be the same evidence that they didn’t have 12 years ago that they’re just repeating again,” Rion said.

A judge set Moore’s bond at $2 million following Sherman’s daughter, Jennifer Rivchun's, statement about the family’s 12-year wait for justice.

“Greg Moore is reckless, unpredictable, and capable of taking extreme measures to fulfill his evil agenda,” Rivchun told the court, according to the NYT. “We cannot take that risk. My mother deserved better. This community deserves better. And justice demands better.”