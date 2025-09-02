Man accused of marrying three women at the same time – and police warn there could be more victims

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A North Carolina man is facing two felony bigamy charges after authorities say he married three women simultaneously, allegedly to benefit financially and personally.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said Harry Irvine Burdick Jr. was arrested on August 22 following a months-long investigation into an April report, alleging possible bigamy.

Records showed that all the marriages took place in North Carolina across three counties: Lincoln County, Davidson County, and Guilford County.

Detectives said they were unable to find any evidence of divorce proceedings before Burdick entered into two additional marriages.

open image in gallery A man in North Carolina is accused of marrying at least three different women - and police think there could be more ( AFP via Getty Images )

In North Carolina, bigamy is classified as a Class I felony and can result in imprisonment for anyone who knowingly marries while still legally married to another person.

Exceptions to this law include situations where a spouse has been absent and unheard from for seven years and is not known to be living during that time, or if the previous marriage was legally ended through divorce or declared void by a court order. Anyone entering a subsequent marriage without meeting these conditions may face criminal bigamy charges.

Burdick was released from police custody on the day of his arrest on a written promise to appear in court, with his first appearance scheduled for September 22 at the Davidson County Courthouse.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation remains active and that additional victims may exist.

Anyone who believes they were legally married to Burdick without a divorce is urged to contact Detective Foushee at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 236-3365.