‘A light in every room’: Family mourns 10-year-old girl killed after a suspected drunken boater crashed into crowd

A 10-year-old girl was killed after a suspected drunken boat driver plowed into a group of swimmers in North Carolina, and her family is heartbroken over the loss of “a light in every room.”

The family of Brooklyn Mae Carroll is mourning after the fifth grader died Saturday when an impaired man drove a boat into a group of people swimming at Shearon Harris Lake, CBS 17 reported. Quinten Gregory Kight, 40, is facing felony and misdemeanor impairment charges in the deadly crash, which also left a friend of Brooklyn’s mother, Jennifer Stehle, seriously injured.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help the young girl’s family through the tragedy details their devastating loss.

“Our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy – the sudden and heartbreaking loss of our sweet Brooklyn Mae,” the fundraiser says. “BB was a light in every room she entered, with an infectious smile, a loving heart, and a spirit that touched everyone who knew her.”

Brooklyn Mae Carroll , 10, was killed when a boat piloted by a suspected drunk drier hit her on a North Carolina lake. The suspect was arrested and faces charges. ( GoFundMe )

“Her laughter, kindness, and energy brought so much joy to her family and friends,” the fundraiser added.

Brooklyn’s parents, Kim and Matt Carroll, “are facing every parent’s worst nightmare,” the fundraiser said.

The fundraiser says it hopes to help “lift some of the financial burden” as the family grieves and will help cover expenses, memorial arrangements, and allow the parents to take time off work while “coping with this devastating loss.”

Stehle, who was injured in the crash, had to be taken by helicopter from the scene. Her left leg above the knee was later amputated, according to Sgt Claude Smith with the N.C. Wildlife Commission.

Investigators believe Kight was operating a wake boat and pulling an inner tube behind him when he drove into a group of three people swimming.

During court proceedings Monday, Chatham County District Attorney Jeff Nieman said investigators found dozens of empty beer cans on Kight’s boat after the crash. Additional alcohol containers found outside the boat were also believed to belong to the people on his boat.

“They found 39 empty beer cans on Mr. Kight’s boat, seven of which appear to have been shotgunned,” Nieman said, according to Action News 5.

Kight is being held at the Chatham County Jail, pending a court appearance. His blood was drawn on Saturday, but the results have not yet been reported, Smith said.

Chatham County Sheriff Mike Robertson said the community was mourning the loss of Brooklyn Mae Carroll and the critical injury of Stehle.

“This was a heartbreaking accident, but one that was preventable,” Robertson said. “Alcohol was a factor, and the decision to operate a boat while impaired had devastating consequences. We urge everyone to think twice before mixing alcohol with watercraft operation. It only takes a moment for lives to be changed forever.”

The fundraiser for the young girl’s family had raised over $33,000 of a $60,000 goal.