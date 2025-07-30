Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The granddaughter of two famous television producers has been named as one of the victims of a boat collision near Miami, with a salvage operation currently underway by the US Coast Guard.

Capt. Frank Florio, commander of US Coast Guard Sector Miami, sought to assure the victims' family members during a news conference that the Coast Guard and its partners would do everything in their power to learn what caused the crash.

He commented: “We owe you answers, and we are committed to finding them."

Officials didn't immediately identify any of the victims or release a cause for the collision.

The collision between a barge and a sailboat occurred around 11am on Monday in Biscayne Bay, between Miami and Miami Beach.

All six people on the sailboat, a teenage sailing camp counselor and five children, ended up in the water.

They were in their last week of a camp for children aged 7 to 15, according to the Miami Yacht Club.

open image in gallery Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and others in boats around what appears to be a barge involved in an accident with a group of kids and an adult on a sailing boat during a sailing camp ( WSVN-TV )

All six were pulled from the water, and four were rushed to a Miami hospital, officials said.

A 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were pronounced dead shortly after arriving, while two other girls, ages 8 and 11, remained in critical condition Tuesday. A 19-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were rescued but not hospitalised.

Local media and prominent TV personalities in Argentina identified the 7-year-old girl killed in the boating crash as Mila Yankelevich, the daughter of director Tomas Yankelevich and actress Sofia Reca and granddaughter of the prominent Argentine television producers Gustavo Yankelevich and Cris Morena.

Marcelo Tinelli, a popular TV host and friend of the family, posted on X that he was “devastated” by Mila’s death.

open image in gallery A 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl died in the crash between a barge and a sailboat ( WSVN-TV )

“I can’t believe it,” he wrote. “My immense love to the entire family, who are part of my life.”

Actor and presenter Nicolás Vázquez, currently starring in the musical “Rocky” produced by Gustavo Yankelevich, expressed his heartbreak on Instagram.

“Mila’s passing is one of those tragedies that hurts to the soul,” he wrote. Addressing Yankelevich he added: “Even if we are not blood relatives, what we feel makes us brothers.”

Across the US last year, there were over 550 deaths in recreational boating, but only a sliver of those — 43 — were caused by vessels crashing into each other, according to Coast Guard statistics.