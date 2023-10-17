Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Son of pastor accidentally shoots 2-year-old brother in the head outside of church

Officers from the Burke County Sheriff’s office received reports of a shooting at the River Valley Baptist Church just before 8.30am on Sunday

Mike Bedigan
Los Angeles
Tuesday 17 October 2023 16:20 EDT
US church shooting suspect arrested

Authorities in North Carolina say a two-year-old boy is in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the head by his brother in a church car park.

The boys belonged to the church’s pastor, who said that the incident occurred after his older son got hold of a gun in the back of a parked car.

Officers from the Burke County Sheriff’s office received reports of a shooting at the River Valley Baptist Church just before 8.30am on Sunday.

After being assessed by Emergency Medical Personnel (EMP), the toddler was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Charlotte.

On Monday police said the boy was undergoing surgery and remained in critical condition. The force added that the investigation was ongoing, and that further information would be released in due course.

Related

Footage from the scene showed a shower of broken glass in the car park. Local outlet WYFF reported that the pastor had confirmed it was his son who had shot the two-year-old by accident.

The pastor said the bullet did not hit the toddler’s brain, and he is still able to talk and move, according to WYFF.

Neighbours told the outlet they had heard the gunshots and screaming in the immediate aftermath.

Congregation member Kevin Barlow said: “Our hearts go out to them – we’ll help in any way we can. But God is the help that you need.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in