Alex Murdaugh granted retrial hearing amid jury tampering scandal

Alex Murdaugh’s motion to place a hold on his murder conviction appeal amid recent jury tampering allegations has been granted by the South Carolina Court of Appeals.

The hearing will focus on Murdaugh’s claims of jury tampering by Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

Chief Judge H. Bruce Williams signed an order Tuesday morning granting Murdaugh’s attorneys’ motion so he can move for a retrial.

The South Carolina Court of Appeals remanded the murder case and it will send the case back to circuit court.

Last month, Murdaugh’s defence lawyers filed a bombshell motion for a retrial, alleging Ms Hill told the jurors to not be fooled by Murdaugh’s testimony and that she urged them to quickly come to a guilty verdict.

The disbarred attorney was convicted in March of killing his wife, Maggie, and son Paul, who were shot to death on 7 June 2021, at the family’s dog kennels on their 1,700 acre estate, Moselle.

His case will now return to circuit court, where his defence attorneys plan to file a motion requesting a new trial.

“We intend to proceed expeditiously and will seek a full blown evidentiary hearing addressing the serious allegations pertaining to improper jury communications by the Clerk of Court,” according to local reporter Michael DeWitt.