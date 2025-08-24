Son of Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus charged with assault in New York

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The son of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and former Victoria’s Secret model Helena Christensen was arrested in New York City over the weekend after allegedly assaulting a woman, according to police.

Mingus Lucien Reedus, 25, pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court on Saturday following the alleged incident. He faces charges of third-degree assault, assault recklessly causing injury, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment and aggravated harassment.

Officers responded to an apartment on West 16th Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood around 8:40 a.m., where they found a 33-year-old woman with “minor injuries” to her neck and leg, the New York Police Department confirmed to The Independent.

The woman was transported to Bellevue Hospital and Reedus was taken into custody, police said.

Reedus, who is listed as a resident of the upscale Chelsea apartment, according to public records, allegedly punched the woman to wake her before choking her and slamming her to the ground, sources told The New York Post.

open image in gallery Mingus Reedus (right) pictured with his Walking Dead star father Norman Reedus in 2022, was arrested in Manhattan on August 23 for assault, police said ( Getty Images )

He then called 911 to report that a woman at the residence was taking pills and threatening suicide, The Post reported.

As Reedus was being escorted out of the courthouse in handcuffs, reporters questioned him about the incident.

“Why did you call the police?” one reporter shouted.

“I didn’t,” Reedus replied.

When asked to “tell us what really happened,” he chuckled before answering, “no.” He also told The Post the incident was “a misunderstanding” before officers shut the car door.

A woman who identified herself as Reedus’ girlfriend claimed the arrest stemmed from a big “misunderstanding.”

It was not immediately clear if the girlfriend was the same woman who accused Reedus of assault.

Mingus Reedus’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry told NBC News that “despite what the prosecutor said in court — which is not evidence — they chose to charge Mingus with misdemeanors or less.”

“This speaks volumes, and much louder than the prosecutor’s unsupported in-court comments,” Chaudhry said.

This is not the first time Reedus has faced allegations of violence. In 2022, he accepted a plea deal after being accused of punching a woman during the San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy the previous September.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, receiving a conditional discharge that required counseling sessions and a year without further trouble.