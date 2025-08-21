The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A luxury Manhattan real estate agent has been accused of biting a 7-year-old girl at a family-friendly concert in a tussle over a free t-shirt in the Hamptons.

Gail Bomze, a 75-year-old grandmother from New York City, was arrested at Main Beach in East Hampton Village just after 1.25 p.m. on Tuesday and charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to an arrest report.

The girl’s parents said she was trying to receive a t-shirt that was thrown from a balcony during the Tuesdays at Main Beach concert series, when Bomze bit the child, according to the East Hampton Village Police Department.

The award-winning real estate agent, who has sold some of New York City’s most exclusive homes and featured in an episode of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing, was accused by an event employee of “kicking and punching kids” during the t-shirt toss, cops said.

According to the police report, one young girl said Bomze “grabbed her right arm” and “bit” it, leaving the child with a swollen, bloodied limb.

Investigators said they searched the venue after the child’s parents called 911.

Bomze was booked on misdemeanor charges on Tuesday, given an appearance ticket, and was released.

The suspect’s lawyer, Christopher McGuire, told Page Six that the suspect “categorically denies these allegations.”

The attorney contested that his client was knocked to the ground by a group of teenagers while crowds battled for the freebie, leaving her “sore and injured.”

After reporting her concerns to the East Hampton Village Foundation, the Tuesdays at Main Beach organizers, McGuire said that they apologized and pledged to implement changes to improve the concert’s safety.

Bomze has met with police to “raise her own concerns and asked that the incident be investigated,” her lawyer said.

Bradford Billet, chief executive of the East Hampton Village Foundation, told the outlet that it was the first reported incident at the “beloved, safe, and family-friendly concert” for more than five seasons.

“We strongly condemn this alleged, isolated incident,” Billet added.

After leaving a career in HR to become a licensed real estate salesperson in 2003, Bomze quickly rose through Manhattan’s ranks.

She has brokered standout deals such as a $21.8 million Park Avenue townhouse and the $4.1 million sale of talk show host Geraldo Rivera’s 89th Street apartment.

Bomze has long been a prominent presence on the Upper East Side. She’s donated to society staple Central Park Conservancy and appeared in the New York Social Diary at a soiree honoring artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel in 2024.

The Independent has contacted the East Hampton Village Police Department for more information.