Investigation launched after noose found at site of Tennessee Titans’ new stadium

Nashville police have launched an investigation after a noose was found at the Tennessee Titans’ new football stadium, halting construction.

The noose was found within the “last couple of days” at the new Nissan Stadium, which is currently under construction, a Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson told The Independent.

A police report was not immediately available. It’s not immediately clear who was responsible. The department’s specialized investigations division is looking into the matter, the spokesperson said.

A noose is considered “a key hate symbol targeting African Americans,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. The symbol stems from lynching after the Civil War and became associated with the Ku Klux Klan. “The noose may appear as a drawing or rendering, but also quite common is the use of actual nooses to intimidate or harass African Americans,” the ADL explained.

The Tennessee Builders Alliance, the group leading the construction on the stadium, denounced the “hate symbol.”

Nashville police launched an investigation after a noose was found at the construction site for the new Nissan Stadium ( Getty Images )

"This week, a racist and hateful symbol was discovered on our site. There is no place for hate or racism in our workplace," the group said in a statement to WVLT. "We reported the incident to law enforcement, suspended work, and launched an investigation."

Construction is paused for now, the group said. “Work will resume only after a site-wide stand-down focused on inclusion and respect.”

The group is offering a $250,000 reward for information, WVLT reported. The Independent has reached out to the Tennessee Builders Alliance for more information.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell condemned the incident, calling it “concerning.”

"We've taken some steps, both with local policies, state policy, and partnership with them to try, again, to keep temperatures low and prevent hate incidents like this,” the mayor told reporters Friday, according to The Tennessean.

“It is very concerning, there is an open investigation. I know the Titans are cooperating with Metro Nashville Police and we'll see what that investigation turns up,” O’Connell said.

The new Nissan Stadium is set to be completed in the spring of 2027, according to the Tennessee Builders Alliance’s website. The 60,000-seat stadium will serve as home of the Tennessee Titans as well as the Tennessee State University football team. The venue, spanning roughly 1.8 million square feet, will also host music and entertainment events.