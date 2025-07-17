‘Racism in plain sight’: Outrage after DOJ seeks one-day sentence for cop convicted in Breonna Taylor shooting

Get Nadine White's Race Report newsletter for a fresh perspective on the week's news Get our free newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Get our free newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Social media users have reacted with outrage in response to news that the Department of Justice is seeking just a one-day prison sentence for a Louisville police officer convicted in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

A memo sent late to a judge Wednesday night, seen by The Washington Post, claimed that Brett Hankison, who is white, should not have been prosecuted over the civil rights charges on which he was convicted under the Biden administration.

“This is OUTRAGEOUS S***. And some people still say this Trump Administration is not racist...Think again,” wrote one user in response to the report by The Post. “Racism in plain sight.”

“A one day sentence for killing a black woman? Sounds completely plausible and appropriate from this corrupt and white supremacist DOJ,” added another.

open image in gallery Breonna Taylor, a Black 26-year-old medical technician, was killed in a hail of police bullets after police officers showed up to serve a warrant in March 2020. Officer Brett Hankison was later found guilty of violating her civil rights ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

A third user wrote: “S*** like this is MEANT as a slap in the face, you won't convince me otherwise.”

The Independent has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

Taylor, a Black 26-year-old medical technician, was killed in a hail of bullets through her bedroom window after police officers showed up to serve a warrant in March 2020. Though none of Hankison's bullets hit her, he was found guilty of violating Taylor’s civil rights in November.

Hankison faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, though the judge will now consider the government’s request before determining a sentence, a hearing for which is due to take place on July 21.

The DOJ memo, signed by a Trump appointed attorney, says that while the Department respects the jury’s verdict, he deserves a much less severe punishment than recommended by federal sentencing guidelines.

“Although he was part of the team executing the warrant, Defendant Hankison did not shoot Ms. Taylor and is not otherwise responsible for her death,” the memo says, per The Post.

open image in gallery Former officer Brett Hankison faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, though the judge will now consider the government’s request before determining a sentence, a hearing for which is due to take place on July 21 ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Defendant Hankison did not wound her or anyone else at the scene that day, although he did discharge his duty weapon ten times blindly into Ms. Taylor’s home.”

The fatal shooting of Taylor in Kentucky occurred just weeks before the killing of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. Both deaths launched nationwide Black Lives Matter protests seeking greater police accountability in the face of excessive force often used against Black people.

“What's next for @AGPamBondi, pardoning Derek Chauvin?” wrote another social media user in response to the news about Hankison.

“Tell the American People you want to distract the American People from the Epstein Files without telling the American People you want to distract the American People from the Epstein files,” another added.