Dad sparked an AMBER alert after saying his child was ‘kidnapped’ in New York. Now he’s facing a murder charge

Luciano Frattolin, a 45-year-old from Canada, reported his young daughter missing Saturday to the New York State Police, triggering an Amber Alert and a massive law enforcement response.

A day later, nine-year-old Melina Frattolin was found dead.

Now, police have charged Luciano with her murder, alleging that he fabricated the story around her kidnapping.

Here’s what we know about the case:

open image in gallery Melina Frattolin was found dead on Sunday afternoon after her father reported her missing ( New York State Police )

When was Melina reported missing?

Melina was first reported missing by her father on Saturday evening just before 10 p.m. in Warren County, New York. Luciano called 911 and told dispatchers she was abducted by a driver in a white van at a rest stop off Interstate 87 near Lake George.

New York State Police issued an Amber Alert shortly afterward.

Melina was described as 5’0”, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing light colored shorts, a black-and-white striped shirt and white Adidas sneakers, according to the alert.

At the time, State Police warned Melina “was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

Multiple agencies searched for Melina

Authorities launched a multi-agency investigation to search for Melina.

The State Police sent in K-9 and aviation units. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Ticonderoga Police Department, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York State Forest Rangers also joined the search.

On Sunday afternoon, police found Melina dead in shallow water in Ticonderoga, New York, about 15 miles from where her father reported her missing.

Luciano was suspected of visiting the area before the alleged murder, State Police Captain Robert McConnell said on Monday morning.

Police say there were ‘inconsistencies’ in the father’s story

The State Police say Melina was not abducted after discovering “inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline he provided.” McConnell claims Luciano fabricated his story.

“We focused our search area on Ticonderoga based on inconsistencies in his initial account as well as some technology available to law enforcement,” McConnell said.

State Police confirmed Sunday there was no indication that an abduction occurred and there is no threat to the public.

Melina’s father is facing charges

open image in gallery Luciano Frattolin has been arrested and charged in connection with his nine-year-old daughter's death ( Essex County Sheriff's Office )

Luciano is now being held at the Essex County Jail. He has been charged with second-degree murder and concealment of human corpse, McConnell said.

Luciano has no prior criminal history, according to McConnell.

The 45-year-old is set to be arraigned Monday.

Why were Luciano and Melina in the U.S.?

Luciano and Melina came to the U.S. from Canada for a vacation on July 11, according to McConnell. The pair visited areas in Connecticut and New York, including New York City. They were expected to return on Sunday, when Melina’s body was found.

Melina’s mother knew about the vacation and had no concerns about her daughter’s safety, McConnell said.

Luciano and Melina’s mother have been “estranged” since 2019, according to McConnell. Melina lives with her mother full-time and sees Luciano for visits.