Dad under fire for running off and leaving his seven-year-old to be abducted

Newly obtained surveillance video reveals the chilling moment a seven-year-old boy was abducted at gunpoint in a Milwaukee neighborhood — while his father ran into the house, allegedly leaving his son behind.

The brazen kidnapping happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday and sparked a statewide Amber Alert and an intense search that lasted nearly 24 hours before Jamal White was found safe on Saturday evening.

It was all captured on video that was obtained by WISN. In the footage, a white Jeep can be seen parked on the side of the road near North 61st and Hustis Streets as Jamal rides his bike.

His father is driving a sedan slowly alongside him, Jamal’s aunt, Simone White, explained to the local news outlet. Moments later, the Jeep circles back and blocks the family’s driveway.

open image in gallery Newly obtained surveillance video reveals the chilling moment a seven-year-old boy was abducted at gunpoint in a Milwaukee neighborhood ( Surveillance Footage )

Two individuals jump out of the vehicle. One, who appears to be armed, chases after Jamal’s father as he flees inside the house.

The other suspect sprints after the child, grabs him, and races back to the Jeep with Jamal in his arms. The vehicle then speeds off.

Jamal’s family can then be seen running from the house, but it’s too late. His father is seen slamming his arms in frustration on the trunk of his car.

An Amber Alert wasn’t issued until around midnight, about five hours after the abduction.

Police tracked Jamal to a home near North 39th and West Lloyd Streets, roughly seven miles from where he was taken. He was found safe around 6 p.m. Saturday.

open image in gallery One suspect sprints after the child, grabs him, and races back to the Jeep with Jamal in his arms ( Surveillance Footage )

“We literally cannot thank the community enough,” White said. “If it wasn’t for people caring about this little boy, I don’t think we would have found him.”

She added that Jamal is currently in the care of Child Protective Services, but the family is hoping to reunite with him soon.

Meanwhile, Jamal’s father has come under growing criticism after the footage appeared to show him running inside the house instead of protecting his son.

Jamal Sr. defended his actions on Facebook, according to Complex.

“Hell yeah I ran. I ran im thinking they tryna rob me not take my damn baby yalll slow we both alive n my baby tried to get away like I taught em god had us the whole time obviously I did right my baby safe !”

Three people have since been arrested, Complex reported.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the kidnapping.