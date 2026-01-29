Car rams NYC synagogue in suspected hate crime

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A car crashed into the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in New York City Wednesday evening, causing damage to doors at the deeply revered Hasidic Jewish site.

No injuries were reported, and the driver was taken into custody by police, according to Chabad Lubavitch spokesperson Motti Seligson.

“Those are the facts that we know at this point, and we hope to get clarity very soon,” Seligson said.

Online video footage showed a vehicle with New Jersey licence plates repeatedly reversing and moving forward on an icy driveway, striking the building's basement-level doors at least four times.

The driver, dressed in shorts, emerged from the car, telling onlookers "it slipped".

The driver reportedly mentioned attempting to park to officers.

The Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn's Crown Heights receives thousands of visitors annually. Its Gothic Revival facade is recognizable to adherents of the Chabad movement and has inspired dozens of replicas across the world.

Commonly referred to as 770, a nod to the address of the complex’s original building, the headquarters now encompasses multiple adjacent structures.

New York police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.