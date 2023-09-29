✕ Close Scuffle and shooting at New Mexico protest over installation of Spanish conquistador statue

A man pictured wearing a Maga hat has been arrested in New Mexico for shooting a protester during a demonstration against the installation of a statue of controversial Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate.

The suspected shooter, identified as 23-year-old Ryan Martinez, earlier swore at protesters and was told by law enforcement officers to leave.

Video captured by onlookers showed a man jumping a short wall and heading toward the crowd as others grabbed him. That’s when he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a single shot before running off.

One person could be heard saying: “Help me! Help me!” after he was shot in the upper torso. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and has not yet been identified.

More than 20 law enforcement vehicles responded at the scene and a suspect was taken into custody. The motive for the shooting was unclear, said the officials.

Oñate has been a controversial figure in New Mexico’s history for generations, with activists targeting statues and other likenesses of the Spaniard for his brutal treatment of Native Americans during his country’s conquest.

