New Mexico shooting – live: Suspect in Maga hat arrested as man shot at conquistador statue protest

Suspected identified as Ryan Martinez was earlier asked by authorities to leave

Namita Singh
Friday 29 September 2023 04:45
<p>Ryan Martinez, right, talks with law enforcement before violence erupted as activists protested a postponed installation of a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate</p>

Ryan Martinez, right, talks with law enforcement before violence erupted as activists protested a postponed installation of a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate

(AP)

A man pictured wearing a Maga hat has been arrested in New Mexico for shooting a protester during a demonstration against the installation of a statue of controversial Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate.

The suspected shooter, identified as 23-year-old Ryan Martinez, earlier swore at protesters and was told by law enforcement officers to leave.

Video captured by onlookers showed a man jumping a short wall and heading toward the crowd as others grabbed him. That’s when he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a single shot before running off.

One person could be heard saying: “Help me! Help me!” after he was shot in the upper torso. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and has not yet been identified.

More than 20 law enforcement vehicles responded at the scene and a suspect was taken into custody. The motive for the shooting was unclear, said the officials.

Oñate has been a controversial figure in New Mexico’s history for generations, with activists targeting statues and other likenesses of the Spaniard for his brutal treatment of Native Americans during his country’s conquest.

Welcome to The Independent’s blog for Friday, 29 September 2023 where we provide the latest updates on a shooting in New Mexico that took place during the installation of a statue of controversial Spanish conquistador Juan de Onate.

Namita Singh29 September 2023 04:23

