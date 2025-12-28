18-year-old arrested after fatally shooting mother and injuring father, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting both of his parents, killing his mother, at their home in Pennsylvania, police said.

Jarrod Noll was taken into custody Saturday evening in West Virginia, after authorities say he allegedly shot both of his parents at their home in New Freeport, Pennsylvania, the day after Christmas, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police were called to the home, located just north of the West Virginia border, and found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds.

The victims, who police determined were husband and wife, were transported to a nearby hospital. The woman was in critical condition and died at the hospital, while the man was treated and released in stable condition.

Police determined that their son, the suspected shooter, had fled the scene on foot, prompting a widespread search, according to the report.

Noll was armed when he was apprehended Saturday in West Virginia.

He is being held as a fugitive in West Virginia and will be extradited to Pennsylvania to face homicide and attempted homicide charges.

“We used tracking dogs, we used helicopters, and we used police on foot searching rough terrain,” according to Pennsylvania State Police Sergeant Richard Sizer. “Obviously, when you have someone on the run with a homicide warrant, on the run with a gun, it is a huge danger to the community.”

Authorities said that Noll’s younger siblings were home at the time of the shooting, which took place just outside the home. The children, whose ages were not shared, are now in the custody of a family member.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. Authorities have not shared a potential motive.

State police noted on social media that the shooting appeared to be “an isolated incident” and that there was no threat to the public.

“We thank the community; we kind of moved in here and we’re walking their properties and taking over streets and things that we needed to do to successfully resolve the incident,” Sizer said. “We’re glad it’s over.”