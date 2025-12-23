Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A possible gas leak has caused an explosion at a nursing home in Pennsylvania leaving residents trapped, according to reports.

The explosion happened Tuesday before 3 p.m. ET at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol Township, about 30 minutes northeast of Philadelphia.

“We understand that there are people trapped inside,” said Ruth Miller, a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson, per the Associated Press.

Emergency crews raced to the nursing home to search for people who may have gone missing in the blast. Video footage from local outlets, including Levittown Now, showed cop cars, ambulances and fire trucks with flashing lights.

WPVI’s cameras showed flames and black smoke billowing from the nursing home. There was structural damage to the building, including blown out windows and a roof that had collapsed.

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department has called the explosion a “mass casualty incident.”

“Please avoid that area of Bucks County as there is a large emergency personnel response,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Lieutenant Sean Cosgrove with Bristol Township police told Levittown Now that residents were evacuated by emergency crews, staff and even bystanders.

It’s unclear how many people have been injured in the fiery blast or what caused the explosion.

“I do not know if everyone is accounted for or not yet,” the officer said. “I’m not aware of any critical injuries but there definitely were injuries.”

The Independent has reached out to the Bristol Township police and fire departments as well as the Upper Makefield Township Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story...