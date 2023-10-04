Man sought in dog walk ambush shooting of neighbour

A man who was arrested back in April for breaking into the apartment of a neighbour he was feuding with is now wanted as a person of interest in the deadly shooting of the woman and her friend, after they were ambushed on an evening dog walk.

Lenue Moore, 31, was charged with assault and attempted burglary over the alleged break-in at Jackie Billini’s apartment in Washington Heights, New York, back in April.

Police said that Mr Moore lived right across the hall in the same building as Billini, a 57-year-old state court analyst.

He was later released from prison following his arraignment on 18 May, after his bail was set at $5,000 cash or partially secured bond.

Court documents, obtained by NBC, show Billini took out a protection order against Mr Moore.

Now – six months later – police are seeking Mr Moore as a person of interest in Billini’s murder.

At around 6.30pm on 29 September, Billini was out on a walk with her pit bull Zeus and friend Levaughn Harvin, 42, just outside Highbridge Park when a gunman came up behind them wearing a mask and holding an umbrella.

The assailant shot both of the victims dead.

Billini was shot in the back of the head and neck, while Harvin was shot in the face and shoulder.

They were both transported to Harlem Hospital where they were pronounced dead, The New York Post reported.

The pit bull was also killed by the gunman. In total, at least six rounds were fired at the two people and the dog.

Neighbours told the Post that the pit bull was the catalyst for the “ongoing dispute” between the two neighbours.

Video footage captured Lenue Moore breaking into Jackie Billini’s apartment in April wielding a hammer (Daily News)

Tensions reached a head at around 1.30am on 11 April when Mr Moore allegedly kicked down Billini’s door as she and two other relatives tried to hold it shut from the inside, according to charging documents.

As the door slammed open, it allegedly broke Billini’s right arm and left her with facial wounds, police said.

Mr Moore then allegedly hit another person in the head with a hammer, leaving them with a bleeding laceration on the right side of the head.

After Mr Moore was arrested on three counts of assault and three counts of burglary, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office requested his bail to be set at $15,000 cash or $30,000 partially secured surety bond.

The feud was allegedly over Jackie Billini’s dogs (Daily News)

However, the judge issued a $5,000 cash bail or partially secured bond.

Ken Belkin, a criminal defence attorney, criticised authorities for not doing more to protect Billini from her neighbour.

“A temporary order protection is just a piece of paper at the end of the day,” he told NBC.

“If someone is really intent on doing you or your family harm, a piece of paper isn’t going to stop them.”

The Independent has contacted the NYPD for further comment.