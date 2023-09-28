Man accused of imprisoning woman in cinderblock cell is charged in new rape case

A suspect accused of kidnapping a sex worker and imprisoning her in a cinderblock cell in Oregon has now been charged in a separate rape case.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, was indicted last week on multiple charges, including first-degree rape, sexual abuse, kidnapping, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and sodomy, according to Klamath County court records. The new charges were filed on 21 September.

No other details were immediately available about the case.

Last month, Mr Zuberi allegedly abducted a woman from Seattle while impersonating a police officer, drove 450 miles to his home in Klamath Falls and held her captive in a makeshift cell in his garage. The woman broke down the door and punched her way out of the cell, while the 29-year-old was arrested.

State officials charged Mr Zuberi with second-degree attempted escape and first-degree disorderly conduct, while federal officials charged him with interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

He is married and has two children.

The FBI previously said that Mr Zuberi was linked to attacks on sex workers in four states and is seeking information to identify other possible victims. The probe is expansive, as the 29-year-old has lived in more than 10 states since 2016, the FBI said, including California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.

To make matters more complicated, Mr Zuberi has reportedly used several aliases, including “Sakima,” “Justin Hyche” and “Justin Kouassi,” the FBI said.