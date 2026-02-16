The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A fourth note from someone claiming to have information about Nancy Guthrie has been sent to TMZ, the tabloid reports.

The note reportedly is demanding confidential payment for the information. Harvey Levin, TMZ's founder, addressed the sender in a video post on Monday and asked for verification that they are sincere.

“If you’re worried about getting this money, and you really do have this information, send it to us,” he said in the video. “We will forward it to the FBI, and that way there’s a record that we have that you supplied this information."

The sender reportedly is claiming to know the identity of Guthrie's alleged kidnapper.

“If they find her, and they find the kidnapper, then at least there is evidence because we have it, that you’re the one who provided the information,” Levin said. “So this is a way for you to get that money if this really is legitimate.”

open image in gallery The FBI has increased the reward for information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to a whopping $100,000. TMZ received a fourth note on Monday, February 16 from someone asking to trade information about Guthrie for money ( FBI )

During his address, Levin also read a chilling line from the letter.

”‘I know what I saw five days ago south of the border, and I was told to shut up, so I know who he is, and that was definitely Nancy with them,’” Levin read.

Someone has sent TMZ three other notes, all of which claim to have knowledge of Guthrie's fate, and all angling to collect on the FBI's $100,000 reward for information. It's assumed — but not confirmed — that the letters were sent by the same person.

This is a developing story.