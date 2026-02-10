Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Nancy Guthrie latest: FBI to release photo of potential subject after Savannah’s plea to kidnappers, report says

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home January 31

Savannah Guthrie calls on public for help in finding missing mother

Police have released surveillance photos of a potential suspect connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, according to a report.

Nancy was last seen at her Arizona home on January 31 and reported missing the following day. Police believe she was abducted. The photos released Tuesday show an “armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

This comes after Savannah posted a video Monday, begging for the public’s help in finding her mother as an alleged ransom deadline passed.

“We believe our mom is still out there,” she said. “We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her.”

“We are at an hour of desperation and we need your help,” she added.

The FBI has said it’s investigating reports of a ransom note sent to media outlets, which listed two deadlines that have since passed: Thursday, February 5 and Monday, February 9. Local CNN affiliate KGUN reports it received a ransom note demanding $6 million by Monday.

Meanwhile, the FBI has said it’s “not aware” of communication between the Guthrie family and the suspected kidnappers.

Katie Hawkinson10 February 2026 17:51

Investigators set to release photo of potential suspect: report

Katie Hawkinson10 February 2026 17:37

