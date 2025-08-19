Trio accused of killing drug dealer just hours after two of the suspects were released from jail on bond

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three people were charged with murder after attempting to rob their drug dealer — and instead, killing him — one day after two of the suspects were released from jail.

Christopher Charles Reyes, 47, Pamela Gabrilski-Jones, 46, and Marian Jones Pardur, 43, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of William Akers, who was beaten to death with an air compressor and a chair at his Tacoma, Washington, home on November 27, 2024, KING 5 reported.

Court records indicated that Akers was a drug dealer living on a property owned by the father of Gabrilski-Jones and Pardur, who are sisters.

Reyes and Gabrilski-Jones met one day before the grisly murder when they were both being released from the Nisqually Jail.

Gabrilski-Jones told investigators she met Reyes on the transport van from the jail, The News Tribune reported.

Three people were charged with murder after attempting to rob their drug dealer, and instead, killing him, at his Tacoma, Washington home last year. ( Google )

It was not immediately clear why Gabrilski-Jones was in jail. Reyes’ criminal history includes a conviction for fourth-degree assault in 2018. He served prison time from May 2023 to July 2024 and was later jailed again twice for probation violations. He had violated his probation when he was jailed last November, according to the Tribune.

After the pair was released from jail, the sisters took Reyes to their father’s home, and they purchased drugs from Akers. The women told police they were using drugs in the car when Reyes went to see Akers, but when Reyes returned, he told them, “I think I killed him.”

Both women told investigators they were not involved in the killing. However, during an April interview with the state, Reyes said the women had suggested robbing Akers after they learned he had almost $4,000 and two ounces of heroin.

Reyes agreed with their plan, which involved Pardur finding him gloves and a bandana to shield his face. Pardur also attempted to get a gun, but couldn’t find one, according to court documents.

When Reyes attempted to rob Akers, he fought back. Reyes then hit Akers with the heavy, 34-pound air compressor. Reyes searched Akers’ pockets for money or drugs but didn’t find anything. He then fled the scene, authorities said.

Reyes was arrested in January in connection with the case and entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment. His bail was set at $2 million.

Meanwhile, Gabrilski-Jones and Pardur were arrested on Friday. They have also been charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery and first-degree burglary in connection with the case.

Both women entered a not guilty plea on Monday. Bail is set at $1 million for each sister. Reyes is set to go to trial on September 29.