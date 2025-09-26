Texas man accused of murdering his wife was given a ride home by cops

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The son of a Texas woman says his family plans to sue the Arlington Police Department after an officer gave her estranged husband, now charged with her murder, a ride to her home, even though a court order prohibited him from going there.

Ashton Spears, 19, told CBS News Texas that he found his mother, 53-year-old Mary Spears, dead in her backyard, just days after a police officer gave his father, 55-year-old Frederick Spears, a ride back to the home.

"She was just staring straight, and she had a towel over her neck, and that's what really hurts my feelings," Ashton Spears told the outlet. "As far as I know, she was out there struggling trying to stop the blood."

The couple had been estranged, though Mary Spears had recently allowed Frederick Spears to stay at her home. Ashton Spears claimed his father had been abusive for years and told his mother on September 17 that he was tired of it.

"I was like, you know, 'Mom, I'm tired of him pushing me around and trying to terrify me,'" Ashton Spears recalled telling her. "And she was like, 'Please, I don't want him to hear us' - and he came running out of my mom's room and he was just cursing, screaming, and yelling."

Frederick Spears was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, then released on bond just days before he allegedly killed his estranged wife ( Arlington Police Department )

Ring camera footage then captured Frederick Spears holding two knives and threatening to harm the family. He was charged with aggravated assault that night, but was released the next day on bond with an emergency protective order prohibiting him from returning to the home or contacting Mary Spears.

However, shortly after his release, Frederick Spears requested and was given a ride by Arlington police back to Mary’s home to retrieve his car, which was a violation of the protective order.

"People need to know about that, and you know we are going to take legal action, we are going to sue them," Ashton Spears said.

Investigators said Frederick Spears was told to leave after arguing with relatives. A few days later, on September 22, Mary Spears was found in her backyard with multiple stab wounds and later died at the hospital.

On the morning of the murder, Frederick Spears allegedly sent disturbing text messages to family members, police said. Additional messages sent by Frederick Spears implicated him in the killing.

Officials found Frederick Spears on September 23. During the arrest, he stabbed himself and was taken into custody after officers used non-lethal force. He is currently recovering in the hospital and has been charged with murder.

The Arlington Police Department is now conducting an internal review to determine if policy or procedure changes are needed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"The department acknowledges that the officers should not have arranged transportation back to the home," Arlington police said in a news release.

Even as Ashton Spears mourns the loss of his mother, he said he can forgive his father.

"I wouldn't wish this upon anyone; I wouldn't even wish it upon him," Ashton Spears said. "I don't want to do anything that would jeopardize me going to heaven — the only way I will get to see my mom again."