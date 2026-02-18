The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 25-year-old Montana man was arrested for driving under the influence after he drove himself to the sheriff’s office to pay for a previous fine while intoxicated, authorities said.

The man, who authorities did not identify, was waiting to be helped at the Granite County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office when Sheriff Rico Barkell noticed he appeared to be intoxicated, the sheriff’s office wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post.

Barkell instructed the man to step outside before asking if he had driven to the office, to which the man said he had, according to the post.

When asked how many drinks he had that day, the man said two, “which usually means two too many,” the sheriff’s office noted, as well as two bowls of marijuana.

However, a preliminary breath test showed a result three times the legal driving limit.

open image in gallery A 25-year-old Montana man was arrested for DUI after he drove himself to the sheriff’s office to pay for a previous fine he received for having an open container, officials said ( Getty/iStock )

Authorities also discovered that the man had an open container in his vehicle.

The man was charged with aggravated DUI and open container. The sheriff said the man had driven to the sheriff’s office to pay for an open container fine from weeks prior.

It was not immediately clear when the incident unfolded or if the man arrested remained in custody. The Independent has contacted the Granite County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

“As a public service announcement, if you drive to the Sheriff’s Office intoxicated (alcohol or drugs), you will be arrested for DUI. If you drive here with a suspended or no license, you will get a ticket. If you enter the Sheriff’s Office with a warrant, you will be arrested,” the sheriff said.

“If you decide to drink excessively or smoke marijuana, DO NOT DRIVE. Call for a ride, the Sheriff’s Office will be happy to help. If you live in one of our county towns, please walk if you are able; in all of our towns, you can walk across in 15-20 minutes.”

“Stupidity is not an excuse!” the sheriff’s office concluded the post.