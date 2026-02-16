Drivers face driving ban for drug-related road offences
- Jersey is set to introduce stricter drug-driving laws, allowing police to conduct roadside drug tests and establishing legal limits for cannabis in drivers' bloodstreams.
- Motorists convicted of driving over the legal drug limit could face up to 12 months in prison, fines of £10,000, and driving bans ranging from 12 months for first-time offenders to three years for repeat offences.
- The proposed cannabis limit for the general public is five micrograms per litre of blood, which is more than double the current UK limit, intended to accommodate medicinal cannabis users.
- A lower limit of two micrograms will apply to driving instructors, HGV licence holders, public service vehicle permit holders, and any driver simultaneously over the legal alcohol limit.
- Campaigners have criticised the proposals, arguing they unfairly punish medicinal cannabis patients due to the absence of a medical defence, a provision found in UK and Guernsey legislation.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks