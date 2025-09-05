Texas cop arrives home to find wife stabbing their 9-year-old son to death, investigators say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas cop arrived home to find his wife allegedly stabbing their 9-year-old son to death.

Police have now charged Wilma Jamitza Medina, 50, with capital murder in connection to the case.

The boy, David Ehanire-Medina, was taken to the hospital with stab wounds on both sides of his neck, according to KSAT. He died at the hospital.

“I don’t think that anything could have prepared our first responders of the city for what they saw,” Universal City police detective David Fawcett said when detailing the case, according to KSAT. “It was devastating.”

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a home for a disturbance. The child’s father, Eseosa Ehanire, said his wife had stabbed his son, according to a police affidavit.

When police arrived, they found Ehanire grabbing Medina’s leg as she lay on the bed with bloodstains on her shirt, authorities said.

open image in gallery Wilma Jamitza Medina, 50, is accused of stabbing her 9-year-old son to death inside their Texas home. ( Bexar County jail )

While police were trying to secure the residence, Medina went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife, before stabbing her own leg, KSAT reports. Officers struggled with the woman, but did eventually take the knife away from her. During this time, she reportedly said: ‘I cannot live without him” and “let me die.”

Ehanire is a police officer with the department in nearby China Grove and said he arrived home from a night shift and went to the bathroom. A bit later, he heard a scream come from the bedroom and tried to go in, but the door was locked.

The cop forced his way into the room to find Medina on top of the boy and holding a knife, according to police. She then stabbed herself and got into a struggle with her husband.

“This is what you want,” Medina reportedly told her husband during the tussle.

He then dragged his wife away from the bedroom before calling police, according to KSAT.

When she spoke to officers, Medina reportedly made comments about people trying to enter her home and claimed she was being followed, investigators noted.

Medina was arrested and booked into jail Thursday. She is being held on $600,000 bond.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org